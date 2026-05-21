Nahyan bin Mubarak attends 'Tea for Harmony' cultural event

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the “Tea for Harmony” cultural event, organised by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the UAE in cooperation with the Chinese Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The event brought together senior government officials, ambassadors, diplomats and cultural figures.

Sheikh Nahyan, accompanied by Zhang Yiming, China’s ambassador to the UAE, toured tea pavilions and exhibitions highlighting China’s intangible cultural heritage.

He was introduced to traditional Chinese tea preparation methods, hospitality customs and the cultural significance of tea as a symbol of communication, harmony and dialogue among civilisations.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the event’s cultural and organisational standards and its role in strengthening cultural dialogue and people-to-people ties between the UAE and China.

Zhang said UAE-China relations continue to grow across multiple sectors, driven by a shared vision based on cooperation, openness and cultural exchange.

He described Chinese tea culture as a global symbol of human connection and mutual understanding, adding that it has gained wide appreciation in the UAE and internationally as a bridge for civilisational dialogue and respect for cultural diversity.

He said the “Tea for Harmony” event aims to strengthen friendship and cultural communication between the Chinese and Emirati peoples while promoting coexistence and mutual learning among nations.

The programme featured presentations on tea traditions in China and other countries, exhibitions on Chinese intangible cultural heritage and a special “Yum Cha” showcase introducing tea culture in China’s Greater Bay Area.