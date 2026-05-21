ADGM welcomes 4,000 participants to Virtual Career Fair

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- ADGM, in partnership with eFinancialCareers, has concluded its third Virtual Career Fair, reaffirming its commitment to advancing talent development and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial hub for human capital.

Held in April, the first of the two-part event focused on the Capital Markets and Wealth & Risk Management sectors and brought together a highly curated pool of professionals and prominent employers from across the financial services landscape.

The event welcomed approximately 4,000 candidates from over 27 countries and featured 33 leading employers, with participation from entities across ADGM’s expanding ecosystem.

This year’s edition introduced a more targeted format, incorporating enhanced candidate screening and segmented sessions to facilitate deeper, more meaningful engagement between employers and prospective talent.

ADGM also introduced plans to integrate its Job Portal into future editions of the Virtual Career Fair series. This initiative aims to further streamline recruitment pathways and strengthen connectivity between employers and professionals within ADGM’s ecosystem.

Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, “ADGM’s Virtual Career Fair continues to evolve in response to the growing demand for specialised talent across Abu Dhabi’s dynamic financial ecosystem. This year’s sector-focused approach has enabled more targeted connections between employers and high-calibre professionals, reinforcing the event’s role as a strategic platform for talent engagement.

"The strong participation reflects Abu Dhabi’s rising prominence as a centre for finance and wealth management. As ADGM’s growth as an international financial centre continues to support Abu Dhabi’s broader economic ambitions, human capital remains central to this progress, and our commitment to the emirate’s long-term talent development grows stronger.”

The Virtual Career Fair continues to attract strong global participation, underscoring ADGM’s growing reputation as a destination of choice for financial talent. There was also a strong participation from UAE nationals looking to advance their careers through this platform in the Capital Markets and Wealth & Risk Management sectors.

Major industry players such as Citi UAE, HSBC Bank, Grant Thornton, Finstreet, Tradition, Al Maryah Community Bank, Black Swan Group, Xanara, Waystone, Lunaro, AMINA Bank, Marex Capital, BDO, Crowe, Michael Page, Robert Walters and many others were among the participating employers who led career conversations during the fair.

There were over 14,000 visits to employer booths, where professionals engaged with ADGM, HSBC, Black Swan Group, Al Maryah Community Bank, Robert Walters, and Citi. Of these visits, 1,303 led to career conversations.

Most of the registered candidates were from the UK, US, India, France, Singapore, Denmark, Hong Kong, China, South Africa, the Philippines, and other global markets rich in talent. They spanned a broad range of more than 31 sub-sectors within the overall Capital Markets and Wealth & Risk Management sectors, including Banking, Consulting, Wealth Management, Digital Banking & Fintech, Real Estate, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Family Offices and more.

ADGM will host the second instalment of its Virtual Career Fair series in October 2026, dedicated to FinTech & Digital Assets. This upcoming edition will further support the sector’s talent needs by connecting employers with qualified candidates and strengthening recruitment pipelines for roles shaping the future of finance in Abu Dhabi.