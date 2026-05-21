National Ambulance confirms readiness for Eid Al Adha holiday

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- National Ambulance, operating under the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, said it has completed preparations for Eid Al Adha to ensure rapid emergency response and the delivery of ambulance services during the holiday.

The readiness plan includes reinforcing ambulance deployment across coverage areas, particularly at locations expected to witness high visitor numbers, including mosques and Eid prayer grounds, slaughterhouses, beaches, public parks, shopping malls and tourist destinations.

National Ambulance said it also held coordination and preparedness meetings with strategic partners, including police headquarters across the Northern Emirates, to strengthen emergency response coordination and public safety measures during the holiday period.

The authority urged the public to follow safety guidelines and practise safe driving, especially during peak traffic hours, while stressing the importance of supervising children during celebrations and recreational activities to reduce the risk of accidents and medical emergencies.

Members of the public were encouraged to call the emergency ambulance number 998 in cases requiring urgent medical assistance.