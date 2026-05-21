Emirates Robotics Competition opens registration for fourth edition

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Labs, an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation, has opened registration for the fourth edition of the Emirates Robotics Competition, inviting university students across the UAE to design and develop intelligent robotic systems for large-scale libraries.

The competition is organised in partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, and American University of Sharjah. Applications will remain open until 31st May 2026.

This year’s challenge focuses on designing robotic solutions capable of supporting operations in large libraries, including autonomously returning books, encyclopaedias, multimedia materials, and archived content to their designated shelves and storage locations within the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

The competition will take place in two stages. During the simulation phase, participating teams will develop and test their systems in a virtual environment, where their methodologies, algorithms, and robotic designs will be evaluated. Shortlisted teams will then move to the deployment phase, implementing and testing their solutions on physical robotic platforms at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

The Emirates Robotics Competition aims to develop a new generation of robotics specialists in the UAE by encouraging applied innovation, bridging the gap between simulation and real-world deployment, strengthening expertise in robot operating systems and global development standards, and fostering stronger collaboration between academia and industry.

At the conclusion of the competition, three winning teams will be selected by a panel of experts and specialists.

Winners will receive opportunities to join fellowship programmes and strategic initiatives led by Dubai Future Foundation and partner academic and research institutions.

Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at Dubai Future Foundation, said the competition reflects Dubai’s long-term vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for robotics and automation technologies.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said the competition demonstrates how advanced technologies can help redefine the future of cultural and knowledge services.

Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, said students in the UAE are increasingly demonstrating advanced capabilities in designing intelligent robotic systems capable of addressing real operational challenges.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “The fourth edition of the Emirates Robotics Competition embodies the importance of employing smart technologies and advanced robotics to develop practical solutions that support various vital sectors, including the library and knowledge sector."

Dr Tod Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah, said that this year’s focus on libraries demonstrates the growing role robotics can play in enhancing public services, improving efficiency, and creating more engaging experiences for users, while also allowing students to apply their technical knowledge to real operational challenges.

University students interested in participating can register via: www.rit.edu/dubai/emirates-robotics-competition