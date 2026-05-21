Digital Dubai launches 'Parents Track'

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai has launched the “Parents Track” under the Digital Balance Programme, in collaboration with the Dubai Community Development Authority, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Health Authority, and in partnership with Sage Clinics. The initiative aims to support families in fostering safe, healthy, and balanced digital habits for children.

The launch marks a new milestone in the Digital Balance Programme, which was established to promote the positive and responsible use of technology across the community, in alignment with Dubai’s vision and the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to enhance quality of life, strengthen social cohesion, and build a more digitally aware community.

Following the successful launch of the “Senior Citizens Track,” the programme continues to expand the launch of the “Parents Track” under the Family Digital Balance pillar, coinciding with the “Year of Family” in the UAE and reaffirming the family’s role as the cornerstone of a cohesive society and a sustainable future.

“The launch of the ‘Parents Track’ reflects Digital Dubai’s commitment, in collaboration with its partners, to supporting families and empowering parents with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate rapid digital transformations and build a healthy, safe, and balanced digital environment for children," said Ghaith Al Mazaina, Senior Director of the Digital City Department at Digital Dubai.

He added, "This initiative aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’ and contributes to fostering a balanced digital ecosystem that supports family wellbeing and enhances quality of life across society.”

Reem Al Awabed, Director of Social Programmes at the Community Development Authority, said, “At Dubai Community Development Authority, we believe that the family is the foundation of a cohesive and sustainable society, and that strengthening digital awareness among parents has become increasingly important amid today’s rapid technological transformations.

"Through our participation in launching the “Parents Track” under the Digital Balance Programme, we aim to empower families to engage consciously with digital challenges and build healthy, safe, and balanced environments for children."

The track addresses a range of key topics, including digital safety and privacy, screen time management, establishing clear family guidelines for technology use, and fostering positive dialogue between parents and children around digital engagement. It also raises awareness of the psychological and physical impacts associated with excessive technology use, promotes protection from harmful content and digital risks, and encourages healthy digital habits that support the well-being of children and families.