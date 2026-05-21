Dubai continues business events momentum at IMEX Frankfurt 2026

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), led Dubai’s participation at IMEX Frankfurt, taking place from 19th to 21st May.

The delegation included 20 co-exhibiting stakeholders and partners from across the city’s business events ecosystem, including Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Coca-Cola Arena, the Museum of the Future, and JW Marriott Marquis, among others.

Dubai's global momentum as a leading business events destination was reinforced further as the city’s efforts once again earned the first rank from the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) for both the highest attendee number globally per association conference in 2025, and first in the Middle East for total number of association conferences hosted, as well as the first position among the Top 25 Meeting Destinations in the Middle East and Africa by Cvent.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “Business events play a significant role in supporting Dubai’s long-term economic development, not only through the visitors they attract, but through the knowledge exchange, sector engagement and global connections they help create, and further reinforced by the global accolades earned by the city as a business events destination of choice."

IMEX Frankfurt remains one of the most important global platforms for the business events industry, and a valuable opportunity for Dubai to engage directly with international decision-makers and partners, he said.

He added, "Driven by the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, our participation at IMEX Frankfurt reflects the collective efforts of our stakeholders and partners to continue attracting events that create value over time for industries, institutions, talent and the wider economy, anchored by in-market expertise and innovation.”

Dubai’s top rankings and participation at global events further reinforce its growth strategy across the tourism and MICE sectors. In 2025, Dubai Business Events submitted 747 bids and secured 504 successful wins for events scheduled through 2029, a 15 percent increase in bid wins compared to 2024.

These events are expected to attract 272,262 delegates to Dubai, marking a 29 percent year-on-year increase in delegate numbers.

Dubai also hosted 481 DBE-supported business events during the year, up from 429 in 2024.

Major wins included the SWIFT Annual Conference and Exhibition SIBOS 2029, expected to welcome 12,000 delegates; the SPE ATCE Annual Congress 2028 with 8,000 delegates; Apimondia 2027 with 5,000 delegates; and the World Engineers Congress 2027 with 3,000 delegates.