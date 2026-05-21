Dubai Autodrome closes standout season with over 88,700 experiences

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Autodrome has concluded a high-impact motorsport season marked by more than 88,700 driving and karting experiences and over 30 national and international racing and testing events, reinforcing its position as a leading motorsport and lifestyle destination in the UAE.

During the season, Dubai Autodrome hosted nine national motorsport events, four international motorsport events, and 23 motorsport test events.

The venue also welcomed more than 8,000 attendees during the Train with Dubai Police initiative, reflecting the scale and diversity of activity hosted throughout the season.

The season featured a strong line-up of international and regional racing moments, including the Michelin 24H Dubai, which welcomed 67 competing cars, alongside the Asian Le Mans Series with 48 entries. It also hosted the Autodrome Festival.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome, said, “This season reflects the continued evolution of Dubai Autodrome, not only through the calibre of racing hosted at the venue, but through the growing diversity of experiences we continue to introduce for our community."