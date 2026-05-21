IMPACT by Miral announces four conservation priorities for 2026

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced four conservation initiatives for 2026 under IMPACT by Miral, a strategic platform for funding and delivering meaningful social and environmental impact across Abu Dhabi.

The approved four initiatives were tracking sea turtle populations across the Arabian Gulf, advancing AI-enabled sustainable aquaculture, protecting the Arabian Sand Cat in Abu Dhabi’s deserts, and safeguarding the critically endangered Dama Gazelle.

Together, these initiatives reflect a focused, science-led approach to preserving the UAE’s marine and terrestrial ecosystems. They aim to leverage applied research, conservation genomics, AI and data-driven monitoring to enhance biodiversity protection, support food security and enable structured species conservation and reintroduction planning.

The inaugural meetings saw the Advisory Working Group propose key programmes aimed at protecting the UAE’s vital marine and terrestrial ecosystems and endangered species, in line with the Fund’s Conservation pillar.

Led by Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Centre, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Zoo alongside leading researchers and conservation experts, the proposed programmes were presented to the Steering Committee for approval, co-chaired by senior representatives from Miral and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral and Vice Chair of IMPACT by Miral, said, “IMPACT by Miral was launched as part of our commitment to creating meaningful change. The approval of our four conservation priorities marks an important milestone in this journey, which underscores not only our ambition, but the strength of collective action.”

Representatives from leading academic and environmental institutions form the Advisory Working Group and attended the meeting, which was chaired by Dr. Elise Marquis, Senior Director of Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Centre.

The representatives include, Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Maitha Mohammed Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director – Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Hany El Shaer, Regional Director, International Union for Conservation of Nature; Professor John Burt, Professor of Biology, New York University Abu Dhabi; Dr. Ameena Al Sumaiti, Associate Professor – Electrical Engineering, Khalifa University; Dr. Ruwaya Al Kendi, Associate Professor - College of Science, United Arab Emirates University; Noora Albalooshi, Assistant Curator of Marine Biology, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi; Sara Stevens, Senior Director of Zoological Operations & Conservation, Al Ain Zoo; and Carlos Rodriguez, General Manager, SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Launched in partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in late 2025, IMPACT by Miral serves as a catalyst for responsible growth, built on four pillars: Conservation, Arts & Culture, Health & Wellbeing, and Education & Skills Development.

The fund is governed by the Steering Committee and Advisory Working Group, ensuring transparency, oversight and alignment with Abu Dhabi’s environmental and social priorities.