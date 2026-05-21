AD Ports Group, e& deliver AI-ready terrestrial digital backbone across logistics infrastructure

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group and e& UAE on Thursday announced the successful deployment of an AI-ready high-capacity terrestrial connection, linking major maritime and logistics assets across the Group’s portfolio.

The new high-capacity network extends AD Ports Group’s terrestrial digital backbone to more than 1,000 kilometres, seamlessly connecting the Group’s strategically located assets in Abu Dhabi. This enables the continuous streaming of high-volume sensor data, video feeds, and IoT signals, creating a fully integrated environment ready for machine learning and automated decision-making.

Designed for ultra-low latency, this high-bandwidth terrestrial connectivity establishes a robust foundation for AI models to process data and deliver real-time inference within milliseconds.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO - AD Ports Group, said, “The future of global trade is intelligent and predictive. Under the guidance of our wise leadership in the UAE, we are embracing and leading this change by collaborating with globally leading technology companies to help us ensure that digital intelligence remains at the heart of our operations, driving global trade and supply chain resilience.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Group CEO of e& and CEO of e& UAE, said, “Advanced connectivity is now essential to the way major industrial and logistics hubs operate, scale and compete. Through this collaboration with AD Ports Group, e& UAE has delivered a future-ready digital backbone that powers speed, security and scalability, while creating the foundation for more advanced automation, analytics and AI-led operations."

He added, “With e&’s leadership in fibre connectivity, we are not just connecting infrastructure; we are shaping the future of trade, logistics, and innovation for the entire nation.”

This strategic initiative marks another significant milestone in AD Ports Group’s digital transformation journey, further strengthening the Group’s digital resilience across its expanding global portfolio.

In 2025, AD Ports Group announced the phased rollout of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity across its global operations, aimed at enabling real-time data exchange with vessels and delivering always-on connectivity for ports and terminals, driving new efficiencies and fuel savings.

By integrating its terrestrial digital backbone with LEO satellite services and existing radio networks, the Group has established a resilient, multi-layered connectivity architecture that ensures sovereign, uninterrupted data flow under all conditions.