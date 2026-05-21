Ministry of Culture announces key highlights of 20th edition of ‘Al Burda Award’

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture has announced key details of the 20th edition of "Al Burda Award", a leading cultural celebration of Islamic arts, during a media briefing held at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The briefing brought together senior officials, cultural leaders, and representatives from leading media outlets.

In her remarks, Shatha Al Mulla, Assistant Undersecretary for the National Identity and Arts Sector of the Ministry of Culture, highlighted the award’s journey since its inception in 2004, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

She spoke about the initiative’s growth into a pioneering cultural platform that reflects the UAE’s position as a global hub for creativity and civilisational dialogue, while also underlining the significance of this year’s edition, as it coincides with the ‘Year of the Family.’

Al Mulla said, “Over the past 19 editions, the award has honoured more than 420 talented individuals from around the world and has played a pivotal role in showcasing poetry, calligraphy, and ornamentation as integral pillars of Islamic arts. This legacy reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to preserving Islamic cultural heritage and strengthening its presence on the global cultural landscape.”

She highlighted the award’s steady growth in both participation and quality of submissions over the years, noting how the previous cycle attracted more than 1,300 artworks from 50 countries.

Al Mulla also outlined the key features of the latest edition, noting how the 20th iteration brings transformative updates to both the award categories and artistic criteria to foster creative exploration while preserving the authenticity of Islamic arts.

Notably, the award comprises three main categories – Arabic poetry, Arabic calligraphy, and ornamentation – which branch into multiple subcategories, including classical, nabati, and free verse poetry; traditional, contemporary, and typographic design; along with traditional and contemporary ornamentation.

The latest edition introduces a notable development in traditional calligraphy by combining the Rayhani and Jali Muhaqqaq styles, complemented by a new ornamental direction inspired by the Mamluk-period art.

The initiative seeks to motivate artists to engage with Islamic heritage through modern, creative ways.

She also highlighted how the theme, "Family: Tranquillity and Compassion," aligns with the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the "Year of the Family". The theme sheds light on the family’s central role in shaping national identity and its importance in building a cohesive society founded on mutual respect and shared responsibility, principles that resonate deeply with the objectives of the Al Burda Award.

More significantly, Al Mulla revealed Indonesia as the "Guest of Honour" for the 20th edition, in recognition of its rich and distinguished experience in Islamic arts.

Another key highlight is the launch of "Al Burda Grnat" programme, in collaboration with Nasheed artist Mustafa Atef, aimed at producing joint Nasheed works between the UAE and Indonesia, capturing their shared stories and values.

Al Mulla further noted that this edition introduces enhancements to the registration and submission process, ensuring greater flexibility and accessibility for creative talents worldwide and supporting broader participation across the award’s diverse categories.

Registration for the 20th edition will be open until 22nd August 2026, through the award’s official website.

Submissions for the calligraphy and ornamentation categories will be accepted between 23rd August and 7th September 2026.