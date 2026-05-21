Aldar sells out Al Ghadeer Gardens generating over AED1 billion

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar on Thursday announced the sell-out of Al Ghadeer Gardens, a community of 437 townhouses and villas within the growth corridor between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, generating more than AED1 billion in sales.

The strong sales performance reflects robust underlying demand for modern family-oriented communities in well-located areas, supported by positive sentiment across the UAE real estate market.

The company said that 83 percent of buyers were first-time Aldar customers, underscoring the development’s ability to attract a broad customer base and reinforcing continued trust in the Aldar brand. Additionally, 64 percent of sales were completed by expatriate residents and overseas customers, with buyers from the UAE, India, China and Jordan among the top nationalities by sales volume.

Aldar will bring forward a second phase of Al Ghadeer Gardens, which will be released for sale soon, further building on the appeal of the wider community, offering a walkable, nature-led masterplan with more than 30,000 sqm of landscaped open spaces, recreational and wellness-focused amenities, and a central community hub.

Positioned on the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border within one of the UAE’s most dynamic growth corridors, Al Ghadeer is already a well-established master community with thousands of residents who enjoy seamless access to major employment, transport, and lifestyle destinations across both emirates, including Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Al Maktoum International Airport, Zayed International Airport, Yas Island, and Abu Dhabi city.