UAE Pro League announces launch of 6th eUAE Pro Leagu

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pro League has officially announced the launch of the sixth edition of the UAE Pro League eLeague, a competition that forms part of the global ecosystem of one of the world’s most popular football gaming franchises.

In this unique format, players represent their real-life clubs on the virtual stage, reflecting the League’s ongoing commitment to enhancing digital and interactive sports experiences, while strengthening its presence within the rapidly growing esports sector, which continues to attract increasing fan engagement and media attention.

The tournament finals are scheduled to take place on 30 and 31 May 2026 at Pixoul. The upcoming edition is expected to generate significant momentum, building on the continued success and strong following the competition has achieved in recent years.

Registration for the tournament concluded on 14 May. The qualification stage commenced on 16 May and concluded on 19 May, while the draw for the final stage is scheduled to take place on 24 May. The final stage will be held on 30 and 31 May, where qualified players will compete through the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Participation in the tournament is open to all UAE nationals and residents, provided that participants are aged 16 and above.

This year’s edition builds on the tournament’s continuous growth year after year, in terms of viewership, media engagement, and participation from the gaming community, further reinforcing its position as one of the leading esports-related events in the UAE.

The UAE Pro League has allocated prize money for the top three winners, with AED 25,000 awarded to first place, AED 15,000 to second place, and AED 10,000 to third place. In addition, the tournament champion will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend the Esports World Cup as a spectator, providing a unique chance to experience elite esports competition firsthand.

Through organising this competition, the UAE Pro League reaffirms its commitment to keeping pace with the evolving landscape of sports and digital entertainment, while delivering innovative events that resonate with the new generation and create greater engagement between fans and sport through modern platforms.