Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Economy Middle East Summit 2026, highlights importance of building 'Economy of Tomorrow'

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the Economy Middle East Summit 2026, held at Rosewood Abu Dhabi in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), with the participation of more than 1,500 ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, investors, and private sector leaders, under the theme “The Economy of Tomorrow: The UAE Emerges Stronger.”

The summit featured a wide range of specialised sessions and discussions covering the sectors of economy, investment and trade, banking and finance, digital assets, artificial intelligence and technology, energy, and mobility, in addition to exploring future economic trends and sustainable growth opportunities across the region and the world. The summit brings together leaders from across government, business, finance, technology, and civil society in a shared commitment to dialogue, knowledge, and constructive cooperation.

In his keynote address on the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said:“This summit takes place during a challenging period. In these difficult times, the United Arab Emirates continues to demonstrate resilience, stability, unity, and confidence in the future. Our resolve reflects the character of our country, which is shaped by the wise leadership of our President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Under His Highness’s leadership and guidance, our country has shown calm, discipline, solidarity, and determination. We have demonstrated the strength of our institutions, the resilience of our economy, and the enduring value of openness and constructive engagement with the world.”

He affirmed: “Following the leadership of His Highness the President, we continue to place economic, technological, and human development at the center of our national priorities. We believe strongly that our country and our region have an important role to play in shaping economic and political developments of global importance.”

He further stated: “The successful example of the United Arab Emirates in building the Economy of Tomorrow points to the importance of having a stable business and economic environment where free trade and investment are encouraged. It also points to the importance of the role of government in supporting competitiveness and transparency.

Our experience in the UAE demonstrates that our region’s success will depend on encouraging entrepreneurship, maintaining an environment where businesses can grow, creating opportunities for young people, and ensuring that economic growth benefits all sectors of society. Success will also depend on economic diversification, increased productivity, sound fiscal and economic policy, and stronger regional cooperation in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, food security, and digital infrastructure.”

He pointed out that: “Our region’s success in building the Economy of Tomorrow also requires regulatory cooperation in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, financial technology, cybersecurity, digital assets, and cross-border commerce. We must also remain committed to the green transition through clean energy, sustainable finance, and climate-smart infrastructure. Most importantly, we must invest in people through education, training, research, science, technology, and workplace cultures that give individuals confidence and agency in times of change.”

He said: “The Economy Middle East Summit is truly about the future of our great region and the role of economic and business leaders in shaping that future. Our region has excellent economic prospects with clear commitments to encourage investment and trade. In that context, allow me to make the following brief observations — observations that are based on our successful experience in the UAE: First, we must acknowledge the deep interconnections between the different sectors of our economic systems, particularly between finance, technology, energy, healthcare, trade, tourism, education, and human development. Understanding these connections allows us to establish the right priorities for sustainable growth.

Second, we must carefully consider how we guide the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence in ways that strengthen humanity, expand opportunity, improve quality of life, and preserve ethical responsibility.

Third, we must renew and reaffirm our commitment to development even while facing regional and global tensions. Our region must continue to cooperate, attract investment, invest in people, support innovation, and build confidence in the future.

Fourth, we must continue to strengthen economic and business partnerships between the countries of the region, promoting regional trade and investment, and building institutions that support lasting cooperation and prosperity.

Fifth, we must also strengthen the role of the private sector in national and regional development and continue preparing the next generation of leaders capable of realizing the full economic, social, and human potential of the Middle East.”

Concluding his remarks, he said: “The value of your Summit lies in the attention you give to these important issues. I hope your discussions today lead to practical partnerships, sound ideas, and meaningful regional progress. Let us work together to build a Middle East that is peaceful, innovative, confident in its people, connected to the world, and committed to prosperity that benefits us all.''

The Economy Middle East Summit 2026 was held in partnership with ADGM and supported by strategic partners, including the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, UAE Cybersecurity Council, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, 2PointZero Group, Modon, Etihad Credit Insurance, Binance, and 7X.