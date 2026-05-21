31st IRENA Council ushers new era of global energy transition

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The thirty-first Council meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) started today in a hybrid format. Over 300 government representatives are attending the meeting at IRENA Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, both in person and virtually.

Over the course of two days, the Council will review progress on the Agency’s work and discuss collective priorities for the next phase of the global energy transition. Central to this will be programmatic discussions on strengthening energy security through renewables, as well as the role of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and electrification, in accelerating the renewable-based energy transition globally.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “Changes in today’s global energy landscape are affecting not only the energy sector, but entire economies, particularly in the world’s most vulnerable communities. This Council convenes at a critical moment as IRENA’s Membership discusses priorities for the next phase of the transition, from energy security and resilience to electrification of end-use sectors and the growth of digital economies.”

In her capacity as 31st IRENA Council Chair, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates, added: “The current global landscape clearly demonstrates that energy security, economic stability, and food security are inextricably linked. Now, more than ever, the world must double down on renewables, and it is precisely within this complex and interconnected reality that IRENA’s role becomes most critical.

We stand firmly beside IRENA, committed to ensuring it not only navigates this challenging period of transformation, but emerges stronger, more resilient, and guided by a bold and forward-looking vision for the future of renewable energy. Achieving this will demand strategic foresight, careful deliberation, and unwavering commitment not only to accelerating the energy transition, but to safeguarding IRENA’s continued relevance and leadership amid uncertainty and the rapidly evolving global energy narrative.”

The Council will discuss several administrative and institutional matters. Amongst others, it will take stock of the progress made in the implementation of IRENA’s 2026-2027 Work Programme and Budget and initiate the development of the Medium-term Strategy 2028-2032.