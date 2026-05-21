RAK Ruler pardons 443 prisoners on occasion of Eid Al Adha

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 443 inmates from the emirate's correctional and punitive establishments, who had been convicted in various cases and met the conditions for pardon after being rehabilitated to reintegrate into society and contribute to its development, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

This generous gesture reflects H.H.’s care and concern for this group, and his keenness to enable them to spend this blessed occasion with their families, in line with the values of forgiveness and tolerance deeply rooted in the society of the UAE.

Counselor Hassan Saeed Mhimed, Attorney-General of RAK Emirate, expressed his sincere gratitude for this noble gesture by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, noting that it reflects his commitment to bringing joy and happiness to the families and children of the inmates during these blessed and joyful days.

He also extended his thanks to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, for his continuous follow-up and ongoing support for the affairs of the Public Prosecution and judiciary in the emirate.

The Attorney General affirmed that this pardon represents a golden opportunity for those released to turn the page on past mistakes and begin a new life under the umbrella of respect for the law, which safeguards society and upholds the principle of the rule of law as an indispensable core value.