SPARK underlines innovation growth, global expansion strategies

SHARJAH, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) outlined several new strategies to advance its innovation vision and attract more global players during its sixth meeting of 2026, held at Air Arabia’s newly developed aircraft maintenance facilities at Sharjah International Airport and hosted by Air Arabia, a member of SPARK’s Board of Directors.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SPARK, and attended by members of the Board of Directors.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments across the Park’s ecosystem, operational progress, and strategic plans focused on strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional and global hub for innovation, advanced technology, and research-driven economic growth.

During the meeting, board members discussed several strategic agenda items focused on expanding SPARK’s international ecosystem by attracting innovative and technology companies from around the world, while continuing to enhance services and support mechanisms offered to investors, entrepreneurs, startups, and research institutions operating within the Park.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi emphasised the importance of sustaining collaboration between government entities, academic institutions, and the private sector to accelerate innovation and create impactful economic opportunities. She noted that SPARK continues to play a vital role in shaping Sharjah’s future innovation economy through practical initiatives, international partnerships, and an integrated ecosystem that empowers innovators and emerging industries.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, presented updates on ongoing projects and highlighted the organisation’s key priorities for the coming phase, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, healthcare innovation, and digital transformation.

The Board also reviewed progress across SPARK’s four major focus areas, including sustainability and environmental technologies, healthcare and life sciences, mobility and logistics, and advanced manufacturing and digitization. Discussions further addressed opportunities to strengthen commercialization pathways for innovation, accelerate research-to-market initiatives, and foster greater collaboration between startups and industry leaders.

As part of the agenda, members examined updates related to the Park’s innovation infrastructure and ecosystem development initiatives, including efforts to expand prototyping capabilities, support industrial innovation, and enhance Sharjah’s competitiveness as a destination for future-focused investment and entrepreneurship. The Board also highlighted sustainability as a key strategic focus for SPARK throughout 2026, with a range of initiatives, activities, and events planned around advancing sustainable innovation and promoting solutions that support long-term environmental and economic impact.

The meeting additionally highlighted SPARK’s growing international engagement through strategic partnerships, global innovation events, and collaborative programs that position Sharjah as a gateway connecting regional and international innovation ecosystems.