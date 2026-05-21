TRENDS Global signs MoU with PARLATINO to boost strategic, research cooperation

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global,via its Latin America Office and as part of TRENDS Group , has signed a Memorandum of Understanding via remote video conferencing with the Parlamento Latinoamericano y Caribeño (PARLATINO), the regional organisation representing parliaments across Latin America and the Caribbean. The agreement was signed by Rolando González Patricio, President of PARLATINO.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in academic research, knowledge exchange, and the launching of joint strategic initiatives. This partnership is designed to foster a deeper understanding of global shifts and provide analytical insights to support decision-makers in both regions.

Following the signing ceremony, both sides emphasised the importance of this milestone in bridging the cognitive and academic landscapes between the Middle East and Latin America. They highlighted the critical need to align research efforts and integrate strategic visions to tackle pressing global challenges, particularly in sustainable development, security, and stability. Both parties expressed their shared commitment to turning this partnership into a launchpad for high-impact qualitative projects that enrich global knowledge.