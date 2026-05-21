GDRFA Dubai signs strategic partnership agreement with Dubai Media Academy to enhance media, knowledge integration and Support Dubai’s Future Objectives

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dubai Media Academy, the academic arm of Dubai Media Incorporated, in a step that reflects the integration of roles between government and media institutions in supporting Dubai’s development journey and advancing a government communication model built on knowledge, innovation, and sustainable community impact.

The agreement comes within the framework of Dubai’s vision to establish high-impact partnerships that support the knowledge economy and strengthen institutional integration across vital sectors, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai’s vision to reinforce its position as the world’s best city to live, work, and innovate. It also supports the UAE’s direction toward building an advanced media and knowledge ecosystem capable of keeping pace with future transformations and accelerating the adoption of digital and innovative solutions.

The agreement focuses on developing areas of media, knowledge, and institutional cooperation between both parties through the implementation of training and development programs, the exchange of expertise and institutional experiences, as well as collaboration on joint initiatives and activities that contribute to enhancing government media content and developing modern institutional communication tools.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, affirmed that the agreement reflects Dubai’s approach to building cross-sector strategic partnerships based on the integration between media and government work, contributing to the development of a more influential communication ecosystem that is closely connected to people and society.

He stated:“Today, media is a key partner in shaping awareness, strengthening trust, and reinforcing the global image of nations. From this perspective, we at GDRFA Dubai believe in the importance of building institutional partnerships that keep pace with rapid transformations and support the communication of successful government experiences through modern approaches that reflect Dubai’s position and global leadership.”

He added: “This agreement represents an extension of our wise leadership’s vision in strengthening integration across sectors and enhancing investment in knowledge, innovation, and human capital, contributing to the development of more flexible and proactive government services and reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness.”

For her part, Mona Busamra, President of Dubai Media Academy, stated that the signing of the memorandum of understanding comes as part of the Academy’s commitment to building strategic partnerships with government entities across the UAE, contributing to the advancement of the national media ecosystem and the development of human capabilities according to the latest professional and technological standards.

She added that Dubai Media Academy, as the academic and training arm of Dubai Media Incorporated, continues to provide an advanced educational and training environment that keeps pace with the future of media and digital transformation, while contributing to the preparation of a new generation of media professionals equipped with innovation, knowledge, and the ability to adapt to the rapidly evolving media sector.

Mona Busamra further noted that the cooperation with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai opens new horizons for integration between the two sides in the fields of research and development, and in organizing joint initiatives and events, thereby enhancing the exchange of knowledge and expertise and supporting Dubai Government’s direction toward building a knowledge-based economy founded on innovation and sustainability.

The agreement embodies an institutional approach that strengthens integration between government and media sectors, promotes a culture of knowledge collaboration and expertise exchange, supports the development of national talents, enhances the quality of media content, and contributes to building a more flexible and innovative government communication ecosystem capable of keeping pace with future priorities and transforming institutional achievements into impactful messages that strengthen community trust and reinforce Dubai’s global standing.