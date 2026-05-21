Dubai Media Council, Dubai Film Development Committee strengthen global film industry ties with filming of latest Jack Ryan feature in Dubai

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Amazon MGM Studios has announced the global release of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, whose key scenes were filmed in Dubai in collaboration with the Dubai Media Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The new film further reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for media production while shining a spotlight on some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks and attractions.

The film is one of the latest collaborative entertainment projects led by DET to support the growth and development of Dubai’s creative economy. Filming was carried out in collaboration with the Dubai Media Council and under the oversight of the Dubai Film Development Committee, the industry body established under the Council to support the growth and advancement of the film sector. The film premiered globally on Prime Video yesterday (Wednesday).

Filmed in early 2025, the newest Jack Ryan feature film harnesses Dubai’s unique blend of futuristic skylines, diverse landscapes, and world-class production infrastructure to deliver a globe-trotting and action-packed espionage thriller. Alongside John Krasinski in the title role, the film features a stellar cast including new addition to the Jack Ryan franchise Sienna Miller, as well as Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, who starred alongside Krasinski during four seasons of the Prime Video series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a major destination for film production through a long-term vision focused on building an advanced media ecosystem.

Global productions are increasingly choosing Dubai for its ability to combine world-class infrastructure, exceptional creative talent, production efficiency, and streamlined processes within a highly supportive environment. Projects such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War contribute to expanding Dubai’s global footprint, supporting the growth of the creative economy, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s leading centres for producing media and entertainment content.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of DET, and Chairman of the Dubai Film Development Committee, said: “Dubai has always been a place that inspires creativity and innovation, and we have consistently sought to work on partnerships and projects that can leverage and further enhance these qualities.

Supported by the Dubai Media Council and the Dubai Film Development Committee, our collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War not only amplifies Dubai’s position as a prime filming location, but also highlights the seamless integration of entertainment, tourism, and culture. We are committed to nurturing the global entertainment ecosystem while showcasing the dynamic appeal of Dubai, and this project has been another important step in developing and deploying our media production capabilities and talent.”

The Dubai Film Development Committee, led by Issam Kazim, continues to streamline filming processes, facilitate production requirements, and coordinate across government entities and industry stakeholders to ensure international productions can operate efficiently and seamlessly in Dubai. Established earlier this year under the Dubai Media Council, the committee continues to play a central role in supporting film projects across the emirate and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading destination for global film production.

The Jack Ryan production is helmed by renowned director Andrew Bernstein and produced by Sunday Night’s John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, alongside Andrew Form, ensuring that this collaboration brings significant value to Dubai. The film is produced in association with Paramount Pictures and Skydance, with Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg executive producing alongside John Kelly, Carlton Cuse, and Tom Clancy (posthumous). The script was penned by Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski, with story by Noah Oppenheim and John Krasinski.

Dubai, one of five cities featured in the film, was able to offer the dynamic locations, experienced local talent, and state-of-the-art support services that have made it a prime destination for major global productions.

Key Dubai locations featured include Dubai Marina (with traditional dhow vessels), Al Seef, One&Only One Za’abeel, Dubai’s desert landscapes, Emirates Towers and the Gate Avenue district in DIFC, as well as Burj Park.

The filming of the movie’s scenes in Dubai was supported by the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Film Development Committee, Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, and Emirates Airline, alongside several private sector entities.