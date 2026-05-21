NYU Abu Dhabi marks largest commencement class to date

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi hosted its 13th Commencement ceremony at Etihad Arena for the first time, celebrating its largest graduating class since the University’s establishment in 2010. Nearly 600 undergraduate and graduate students representing more than 80 countries were honored during the ceremony, marking another milestone in NYUAD’s continued growth and global impact.

In attendance were Evan R. Chesler, Chair of the NYU Board of Trustees; Rima Al Mokarrab, NYU Trustee; Linda Mills, NYU President; alongside other officials and distinguished guests.

The keynote speech was delivered by bestselling author and former Chief Business Officer of Google X, Mo Gawdat.

“Today’s graduates are entering a world full of uncertainty, but also extraordinary opportunity,” said Mo Gawdat. “The ability to adapt, learn continuously, and respond thoughtfully to change will matter more than ever. If this generation can combine innovation with empathy and dedicate their talents to making life better for others, I truly believe they will make a remarkable difference in the world,” he added.

Chair of the NYU Board of Trustees Evan R. Chesler: “You have reached this milestone after dedicating yourself to the unique education only NYU Abu Dhabi can provide: a rigorous academic experience in an accomplished, remarkably diverse community of students and faculty who bring wisdom and perspective from across the globe. And you and your peers have weathered unexpected turns and trials with admirable steadiness and grace.”

Interim Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi Fabio Piano said: “Graduates, the world will certainly benefit from your intelligence and skills. But even more, it needs people who will help replace fear with courage and trust. People who can lead with empathy. Who can stay thoughtful when others become reactive. Who can bring others together instead of pulling them apart. Here in the UAE, we have seen the power of steady, purposeful leadership, especially in moments of challenge. And I saw first hand those qualities in you.”

From its inception, NYUAD has been one of the most selective higher education institutions in the world. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 31 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. Admitted from high schools around the world, NYUAD’s current student body consists of more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students from diverse backgrounds. To date, NYUAD has produced 25 Rhodes Scholars, 22 Schwarzman Scholars, 26 Erasmus Mundus Scholars, and 12 Yenching Scholars.

Approximately 4% of those who applied to be a part of the Class of 2026 were accepted for admission.