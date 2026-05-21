Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships launches Master's in Applied AI in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships Launched Master's in Applied AI in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

The first-of-its-kind programme in the UAE spans two years across 34 credit hours, focusing on the development, deployment and leadership of AI-driven solutions within real institutional environments. The inaugural cohort is made up exclusively of UAE government employees, marking the first dedicated government intake under an institutional partnership between the two organisations.

Ting Yu, Programme Director of the Master in Applied AI and Professor of Computer Science at MBZUAI, said: "The programme is designed to prepare tomorrow's leaders and enable them to harness AI to address real organisational and societal challenges."

"Through our partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships, we are translating this vision into tangible outcomes for the UAE's public sector, equipping government professionals with advanced skills and hands-on experience to accelerate AI adoption in priority areas. We are proud of this collaboration and look forward to the achievements of our graduates.

The programme covers core tracks in data science for industrial applications, software engineering, applied deep learning, generative AI, and entrepreneurship. Elective courses span computer vision, natural language processing, smart city systems, robotics, trustworthy AI, and MLOps.

The programme launched with an intensive ten-week phase before transitioning to a regular semester schedule. All lectures are delivered at MBZUAI's campus in Abu Dhabi by the university's faculty, alongside practitioners and experts from the government and private sectors. Graduates will lead AI adoption within their respective entities and contribute to the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships offer advanced academic programmes designed to develop Emirati talent across government entities, with specialisations directly

aligned to national priorities, spanning economic strategies, international policy, and AI in government.

Programmes are delivered in partnership with leading global institutions, including MBZUAI, New York University Abu Dhabi, and Georgetown University, combining rigorous academic content with practical government application.

The scholarships cover master's degrees in Economic Strategies and International Policy, and Artificial Intelligence in Government, building deep expertise to drive economic transformation, digital government, and knowledge-based policymaking.