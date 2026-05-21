Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of Delegation for Relations with Iran in European Parliament

Strasbourg, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), met withHannah Neumann, Chair of the Delegation for Relations with Iran in the European Parliament, at the Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, foremost among them developments in the region, maritime security, and the importance of strengthening international efforts to maintain regional and global security and stability.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that the blatant Iranian attacks against the UAE, Gulf countries, and Jordan, as well as the Iranian regime’s practices in the region, have contributed to escalating tensions and destabilizing the region. He pointed to the role played by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated groups in spreading hostility, chaos, and interference in the internal affairs of regional countries, posing a direct threat to regional peace and security.

He also noted that Iran’s targeting of the peaceful Barakah Nuclear Power Plant represents a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the security of vital civilian facilities and regional security, describing it as a violation of international laws and norms.

He emphasised the importance of protecting civilian facilities, energy sources, and strategic infrastructure from any threats or attacks.

Dr. Al Nuaimi further stressed the importance of safeguarding freedom of maritime navigation and global trade routes, describing them as a vital artery for the global economy and energy security. He underscored the need for the international community to confront any threats targeting maritime security or regional stability.

He also highlighted that investing in education and promoting the values of tolerance, moderation, and dialogue constitutes the first line of defense in protecting future generations from extremist ideologies and hate speech. He emphasised the importance of building educational and cultural systems that foster awareness, openness, and coexistence among peoples.

For her part, Hannah Neumann expressed her rejection of Iranian practices that contribute to undermining the region’s security and stability. She stressed the importance of Iran complying with United Nations resolutions and international law, and working to prevent attacks and protect maritime routes and freedom of international navigation, in a manner that supports regional and international security and stability.