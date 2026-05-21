Ali Al Nuaimi meets Foreign Affairs Coordinator for the Conservative Party in European Parliament

STRASBOURG,21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed with Adam Bielan, Foreign Affairs Coordinator for the Conservative Party in the European Parliament, ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination on a number of political and security issues of mutual interest. The meeting took place at the European Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

The discussions addressed regional and international developments, efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the Middle East, and the importance of developing international partnerships in combating terrorism and extremism, as well as countering hate speech and foreign interference targeting the security of states and the stability of societies.

Dr. Al Nuaimi affirmed that the United Arab Emirates bases its policies and approach on a vision centered on moderation, tolerance, openness, and building bridges of dialogue and understanding among peoples. He highlighted the importance of concerted international efforts to protect societies, especially young people, from extremist organisations and destructive ideologies.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding energy security and freedom of international navigation, and strengthening international cooperation to preserve regional stability and support development and peace efforts.

For his part, Adam Bielan emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation with the United Arab Emirates on various issues of mutual interest, praising the UAE’s active role in supporting regional and international security and stability, as well as its efforts in combating extremism and promoting a culture of tolerance and dialogue.