UAE bases its international relations on firm principles, independence of national decision-making, prioritising national interests: FNC

STRASBOURG,21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), stressed the importance of establishing a regular strategic parliamentary dialogue between the United Arab Emirates and the European Parliament, in a manner that contributes to enhancing mutual understanding, expanding areas of cooperation, and building more mature approaches toward regional and international issues of common interest.

This came during his address at the tenth session between the Federal National Council and the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula, attended by Antonella Sberna, Vice-President of the European Parliament, and members of the delegation.

Ghobash stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places great importance on parliamentary dialogue with European partners as one of the key avenues for deepening political, economic, and security cooperation.

He noted that, over past decades, the UAE has established a balanced model of partnership with the European Union based on mutual interests, mutual respect, and openness to cooperation in the fields of energy, technology, investment, and sustainable development.

He explained that the UAE’s international relations are guided by firmly established principles, foremost among them the independence of national decision-making, prioritization of national interests, and openness to diversified partnerships. He stressed that genuine strategic dialogue takes place between partners who each possess an independent vision and the capacity to contribute responsibly to safeguarding international stability.

He pointed out that current international challenges necessitate moving beyond traditional dialogue toward a regular institutional dialogue based on clear mechanisms encompassing regional security, energy security, freedom of navigation, technological cooperation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. He emphasised that the European Parliament constitutes a pivotal platform for such dialogue.

On the issue of regional security, Ghobash stressed that the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region have become directly linked to the stability of the global economy, energy security, the safety of supply chains, and freedom of international navigation. He underscored the need for clarity regarding Iran’s conduct in the region, particularly with regard to interference in the affairs of states and support for armed militias.

He noted that what the UAE and the countries of the region seek from Iran is adherence to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, cessation of support for armed groups, and commitment to good neighborliness.

He warned of the dangers posed by threats to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that the waterway represents one of the vital arteries of the global economy and that any threat to navigation there directly impacts energy markets and international trade. He called for a clear European position affirming that freedom of navigation is a collective international responsibility.

Regarding the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, he affirmed that any attack targeting peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes a serious violation of international law and the agreements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He pointed out that the Barakah plant is a peaceful project subject to the highest standards of transparency and international oversight, aimed at supporting sustainable development and diversifying energy sources.

On international affairs, the Speaker of the Federal National Council affirmed that the UAE’s position on the war in Ukraine is based on respect for the principles of international law, state sovereignty, and territorial integrity, alongside continuous calls for peaceful solutions and de-escalation. He noted that the UAE’s balanced stance has enabled the country to play tangible humanitarian and political roles, particularly in facilitating prisoner exchange operations.

With regard to Sudan, he stressed that the priority must be the protection of civilians, a ceasefire, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, and supporting a political process leading to a stable civilian state. He emphasised that Sudan needs a comprehensive social contract that establishes an inclusive national state based on citizenship and the rule of law.

Ghobash further stressed that the Palestinian issue will remain at the core of the Arab, Islamic, and humanitarian priorities of the UAE, reiterating the country’s firm position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with internationally recognized references.

He explained that, from the UAE’s perspective, the Abraham Accords represent a pathway for opening new channels of influence and supporting opportunities for peace and stability, and are not a substitute for Palestinian rights or for the two-state solution.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of targeting civilians and its support for the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.

In concluding his speech, he affirmed that the UAE is a responsible partner seeking to build serious partnerships with Europe in the fields of security, energy, technology, and the economy. He stressed that establishing a regular and institutional strategic dialogue between the UAE and its European partners is both a necessity and a shared responsibility.

He added that, in light of a world marked by instability, declining trust, and escalating wars and crises, there is an even greater need for rational partners capable of building bridges, reducing tensions, defending international law, and working toward a more stable and prosperous future for coming generations.