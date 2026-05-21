Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses graduation of 2025 cohort of UAE Government Leaders Programme

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 2025 cohort of the UAE Government Leaders Programme at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The 2025 cohort brought together national cadres from federal and local government entities and private sector companies, drawn from the ranks of department heads, project managers, specialists, and division directors. The cohort completed a year-long leadership development programme.

The programme included five specialised executive workshops delivered in partnership with leading UAE-based and international knowledge partners, mentoring sessions with global experts, a knowledge study tour to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and the development and implementation of three transformational projects serving the economy, environment, and industry sectors.

Participants engaged in an immersive Government Expert Track experience, studying real governance challenges in countries around the world, selecting model cases, and designing tailored solutions through the Adopt-a-Country Track.

The UAE Government Leaders Programme 2025 focused on preparing national leaders capable of anticipating the future, navigating global change, managing complex and interconnected projects, and building evidence-based policies in the age of data, strengthening government readiness for the challenges ahead.

Established in 2008, the UAE Government Leaders Programme is a national initiative that aims to build a comprehensive talent ecosystem comprising the country's finest cadres. Since its launch, the programme has graduated more than 770 leaders who have made a measurable and lasting impact within their entities and across the broader government.