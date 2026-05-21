Global energy security a pressing strategic priority in light of rapid geopolitical shifts: Amna Al Dahak

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Chair of the 31st session of the Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which commenced today, affirmed that global energy security has become an urgent strategic priority amid rapidly evolving geopolitical shifts and their direct repercussions on the stability of global energy markets and emerging and developing economies.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Amna Al Dahak said that the developments witnessed in the region during the recent period, including impacts affecting vital maritime corridors, have clearly revealed the strong interconnection between energy security, economic stability, and food security. She stressed that these issues cannot be addressed separately, but rather within an integrated framework in which all elements directly influence one another.

She added that the meetings of the current session are primarily focused on enhancing the resilience of the agency’s operations, programs, and various projects, in a way that strengthens its ability to serve member states in the renewable energy sector and supports increasing the contribution of clean energy to reinforcing global energy security.

She pointed out that the UAE’s early and proactive investment in renewable energy over the past years, alongside the implementation of landmark projects both domestically and internationally in cooperation with numerous member states and international partners, embodies the UAE’s long-term vision and leadership in the clean energy sector. She noted that these efforts have had a direct impact on supporting the stability of energy markets and advancing the transition toward a more sustainable future.

She affirmed that, through the 31st session meetings, the UAE seeks to enhance the agency’s contribution to achieving the objectives of member states and to work on developing strategic initiatives and qualitative projects that would further increase the role of renewable energy in the global energy security framework. She stressed that the current stage requires greater focus on this vital area in light of the accelerating global challenges and changes.

She added that the outcomes of the upcoming meetings are expected to contribute directly to strengthening the impact of the agency’s work on the global renewable energy sector and supporting international efforts aimed at building a more resilient, sustainable, and crisis-resistant energy system.