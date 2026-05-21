TMF Group receives authorisation to expand into the Dubai International Financial Centre

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- TMF Group, a global leading provider of administrative asset servicing, corporate and compliance services, today announced it has received regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to operate as a Fund Administrator within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). In addition, TMF Group will also be licensed to act as a Corporate Service Provider.

This expansion enables TMF Group to operate in DIFC as a corporate service provider and fund administrator. The firm will be able to support clients incorporating and operating in DIFC and provide fund administration services to both local and international asset managers operating in it.

The move strengthens TMF Group’s presence in the Middle East, enabling the firm to deliver consistent, high-quality services across jurisdictions and deepening its role in the region’s financial landscape.

The expansion comes as DIFC continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading financial centres and a regional hub for wealth and asset management. The Centre has seen sustained growth across its funds ecosystem, driven by increasing demand from global and regional asset managers seeking to access opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Farida Azarioh, TMF Group’s Head of Financial Services in the Middle East, India and Africa, said: “DIFC is a key financial hub and plays a central role in the continued growth of the fund’s ecosystem in the Middle East. Being able to operate on it enables TMF Group to better support clients not only within DIFC but also as they expand regionally. This is an important step in strengthening our presence in the region.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, commented: “We are pleased to welcome TMF Group to DIFC as we continue to expand the depth and breadth of our financial ecosystem. TMF Group’s expertise in fund administration and corporate services will enhance the support available to asset managers and corporates operating from the Centre. DIFC provides the regulatory clarity and operating environment required for firms like TMF Group to deliver consistent, high‑quality services to their clients across multiple jurisdictions. We look forward to seeing them serve the region from Dubai.”