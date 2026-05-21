Expo City Dubai’s Changemakers Academy awards grants to 10 youth-led solutions in UAE

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- A gamified system to correct posture, a sign-to-speech AI translation tool and a digital platform supporting Arab women through menopause are among the 10 purpose-driven solutions chosen for the second edition of Expo City Dubai Foundation’s Changemakers Academy – the city’s innovation programme for young entrepreneurs.

The winning solutions represent a diverse array of community impact areas, including workplace safety, health and wellness, financial literacy and social inclusion, with a significant focus on breaking down barriers faced by people of determination. Each of the 10 winners will receive a grant of up to AED 25,000, alongside technical guidance and mentorship, with advanced projects also benefitting from licence and visa support.

More than 200 submissions were received from final-year students and recent graduates from across the UAE, with the Academy recording a 39 per cent increase in entries compared to 2025. The interest is testament to the appeal of the collaborative, dynamic selection journey designed to enhance skills, hone entrepreneurial intuition and finetune solutions to maximise impact – reflecting the Changemakers Academy’s aim of empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to drive social, environmental and economic change.

Yousuf Caries, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Foundation, said: “The breadth of talent in this year’s Changemakers Academy highlights the vital role ambitious young minds play in transforming local communities and shaping a better world. At Expo City Dubai, we are committed to supporting innovators at every stage of their journey to translate vision into meaningful social change. We look forward to providing the tools and resources to help these young UAE-based social entrepreneurs scale their solutions and create a lasting, positive impact.”

The Changemakers Academy selection process comprised several stages, starting with a select group being invited to participate in an initial pitch event in April. A number of innovators then progressed to a structured, hands-on bootcamp that aimed to provide them with a foundational introduction to social entrepreneurship, focusing on their roles as founders, their target beneficiaries and the community impact of their solutions. At the final pitch event, 24 projects presented their solutions to a panel, which independently evaluated the submissions to select 10 winners.