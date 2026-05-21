Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of German Bundestag

BERLIN, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Julia Klöckner, President of the German Bundestag (Federal Parliament) of the Federal Republic of Germany, Omid Nouripour, Vice President of the Bundestag, and Armin Laschet, Chairman of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

The meetings, held during H.H.’s working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, discussed the latest regional developments and the repercussions of theunprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the United Arab Emirates using missiles and drones.

The discussions also addressed the serious impact of these attacks on international maritime security, the stability of energy markets, and the global economy, in addition to exploring ways to strengthen international cooperation to protect maritime routes and ensure the freedom of global trade.

The talks further touched on the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory, one of which targeted the Barakah Nuclear PowerPlant last Sunday and struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter.

The German officials reaffirmed Germany’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and condemned these unprovoked terrorist attacks.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Germany’s supportive stance, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors in the UAE.

During the meetings, the two sides also discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them across various fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

H.H. affirmed that UAE-German relations are witnessing growth across different sectors, highlighting the important role played by parliamentary institutions in strengthening bridges of communication and understanding between peoples and in supporting regional and international peace and security.

The meetings were attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Ahmed Waheeb Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.