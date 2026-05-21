Emirati media is clear, reliable, has no limits except for national values, culture: NMA Chairman

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), affirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring that its media remains clear, credible, and based on facts that can be seen on the ground.

Speaking during a session at the “Economy Middle East Summit 2026,” which opened today and was moderated by Lubna Bouza, Head of Business News at Sky News Arabia, Al Hamed stated that the media is a “soft power” that reflects the true image of the country and highlights the strength of its economy, government, governance, culture, and social cohesion, thereby contributing to attracting investment and tourism.

He added that Emirati society enjoys a high degree of awareness thanks to the role played by the UAE government across various aspects of life, stressing that UAE media performs an important role in educating the public and conveying the truth clearly, transparently, and directly.

He emphasised that the next phase requires the UAE to expand its media reach beyond the Arab world and build trust with global audiences.

Addressing the issue of fake and misleading news in the global media landscape, Al Hamed noted that discussions over past decades focused solely on “media freedom.” He stressed that transparency, credibility, truth, and sustainability are the fundamental pillars of any trustworthy media outlet, saying: “If these four elements are absent, then one must question the type of media being followed.”

He pointed out that the overwhelming volume of fake and misleading news in today’s media environment makes it difficult for audiences to find reliable information, adding that some of these campaigns are driven by poor and short-sighted administrations or by entities seeking to spread chaos within societies because they thrive on disorder.

He stressed that any nation is built on values and ethics, and that losing these values ultimately leads to the loss of society itself. He noted that the UAE was founded on a system of values, culture, and social unity that the country is keen to preserve.

He explained that the UAE grants media outlets the freedom necessary to operate, but within the framework of national values, culture, and verification of information, noting that there are no examples of unrestricted media that have succeeded in preserving the strength and unity of society.

He said that the world has witnessed numerous cases in which media practices weakened the unity and cohesion of societies. He added that when browsing social media platforms today, individuals may find it difficult to identify trustworthy news.

Regarding the ability of serious and credible media to compete in a fast-paced world dominated by social media platforms, Al Hamed stressed the importance of keeping pace with rapid technological developments and understanding how algorithms and digital platforms operate. He noted that smart devices have become capable of analyzing and interacting with users’ interests in highly advanced ways.

He explained that understanding technology, alongside adhering to the principles of credible journalism, places responsibility back on individuals and institutions to choose reliable news and information sources and to distinguish between truth and falsehood.

On the speed of news transmission in the era of artificial intelligence and the spread of misinformation, he stressed the importance of relying on trusted sources from the outset. He added that a media outlet “may be slightly slower than others, but it is more credible because it publishes the truth, not fake news.”