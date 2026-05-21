ADIA's Board of Directors holds its first meeting for 2026

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) held its first meeting for 2026, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of adia's Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA; Ahmad Mubarak bin Nawi AlMazrouei; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi; Hamad Mohammed Al Hurr Al Suwaidi; and Musabah Khamis Al Mazrouei, the Board Rapporteur.

The board reviewed ADIA’s performance for the year 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, covering a range of major topics, including; regional developments and their impact on the global economy and financial markets; ADIA’s future strategy; performance projections; AI capability enhancements; as well as other agenda items.

The board expressed its confidence in ADIA’s continued success as the organisation marks its 50th anniversary this year.