Xsolla, Dubai Films and Games Commission create strategic partnership to connect Dubai-based developers to global markets

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, and the Dubai Games Commissioner, in coordination with the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of the video game industry and expand commercial access for developers operating across the Middle East and North Africa.

The announcement was made at the GamesBeat Summit 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The partnership will unite Xsolla's global commerce infrastructure, including direct-to-consumer storefronts, intelligent payments across over 1,000 payment methods in more than 200 geographies, and player engagement tools, with DFGC's mandate to establish Dubai as a world-class destination for video game development and publishing.

Together, the organisations will launch a joint studio accelerator programme in Dubai, co-produce authoritative market intelligence on the games industry, and create reciprocal pathways for developers and industry leaders across their global networks and flagship events.

"The games industry is increasingly shaped by the markets which invest seriously in building the right commercial infrastructure," said Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP of Global Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships at Xsolla. "Dubai has made these investments for the future of the industry. This partnership is about converting that ambition into real, lasting opportunity for developers based here and for the international studios who want to be part of what is being built."

"For the Dubai Films and Games Commission, this partnership is a direct expression of our mission to make Dubai one of the world's leading destinations for game development and publishing," said Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner, Dubai Films and Games Commission. “By fostering a world-class infrastructure, a supportive ecosystem, strategic partnerships, and greater market access, we aim to help developers based in Dubai and the wider region scale globally. Xsolla’s international reach and commercial capabilities make it a strong partner in advancing this objective.”

“The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is one of the fastest-growing video game markets right now, and Dubai is at the centre of this growth," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. "Together, we are building all the things to help local developers of all sizes turn regional success into global reach."

The announcement builds on a growing relationship between the two organisations. Kazim also participated in the GamesBeat Summit's Global State of Play panel alongside Egenes, where the two examined key trends and shifts reshaping the games industry worldwide, a conversation that reflects the kind of peer-level engagement driving the partnership forward.

The partnership arrives as the UAE games market continues its rapid expansion, driven by strong consumer engagement, increasing government investment in creative industries, and Dubai's vision to operate as a regional hub for media, technology and entertainment. Both organisations expect to announce further details on joint programming and regional activations in the months ahead.