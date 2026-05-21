UAE’s medal tally at 4th GCC Games rises to 61 medals

DOHA, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s medal tally at the 4th GCC Games rose to 61 medals, comprising 13 gold, 19 silver and 29 bronze.

The UAE archery team delivered a distinguished performance at the 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026, adding nine medals: three gold, five silver and one bronze. Shehab Ahmed Al Saedi had opened the UAE’s archery medal account by winning bronze in the men’s individual compound event.

The first gold came through the women’s compound team, comprising Joumana Al Najjar, Amna Al Awadhi and Maitha Al Nuaimi, while Amna Al Awadhi won gold in the women’s individual compound event. Omar Al Ali added the third gold in the men’s individual recurve event.

In the team events, the men’s compound team, comprising Yousef Al Hosani, Sultan Al Menhali and Shehab Ahmed Al Saedi, won silver. The men’s recurve team, featuring Saeed Al Dhuhoori, Omar Al Ali and Abdalla Al Ketbi, also claimed silver, while the women’s recurve team, comprising Hessa Al Awadhi, Fatima Al Blooshi and Maryam Al Sayegh, won silver.

Joumana Al Najjar and Shehab Ahmed Al Saedi added silver in the compound mixed team event, while Joumana Al Najjar also claimed silver in the women’s individual compound event. The bronze medal came through Omar Al Ali and Hessa Al Awadhi in the recurve mixed team event.

The UAE men’s padel team also won gold, while the women’s team claimed bronze in the team competition, adding another achievement to UAE sport at the GCC Games and underlining the strength of padel at national team level