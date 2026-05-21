Minister of Economy: UAE economy capable of performing under all conditions

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that the UAE continues to consolidate an economic model based on openness, continuity and adaptability to global changes, noting that the national economy has demonstrated its ability to maintain competitiveness and stability despite geopolitical challenges and regional fluctuations.

Speaking during the Economy Middle East Summit 2026, he said that the UAE did not build its economy solely for times of prosperity, but rather to be capable of performing under all conditions.

He pointed out that, in a world marked by fragmentation and uncertainty, the advantage will belong to economies that are open, reliable and capable of operating efficiently and consistently.

He added that the region is going through an exceptional phase that has witnessed one of the most serious conflicts in decades, explaining that the first test under such circumstances is security, the second is continuity, and the third is trust.

He stressed that the UAE’s core economic message is that it is an open country that operates efficiently and offers a predictable economic environment.

He noted that the country’s average annual GDP growth between 2021 and 2025 reached around 5%, while non-oil growth stood at approximately 6.2 %.

He added that non-oil activities now account for more than 77 % of the UAE’s GDP, while the country’s non-oil foreign trade exceeded AED3.8 trillion in 2025. Non-oil exports reached AED813 billion, both representing record levels.

He said these indicators confirm that economic diversification in the UAE is no longer merely an ambition, but has become clearly reflected in the structure of the national economy.