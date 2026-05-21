Muslim Council of Elders: Cultural diversity human asset, bridge for promoting dialogue

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, affirmed that cultural diversity represents a rich human and civilisational asset that contributes to fostering understanding and rapprochement among peoples, as well as to building more stable and tolerant societies capable of confronting hate speech, intolerance, and isolationism.

In a statement issued on the International Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, observed annually on May 21, the Council noted that the world is in urgent need of strengthening dialogue and respect for cultural, religious, and civilisational particularities as a fundamental pillar for achieving peace and promoting the values of coexistence and human fraternity.

The Council emphasises that diversity should not be a cause of conflict or division, but rather an opportunity for mutual understanding, cooperation, and the exchange of experiences and knowledge in service of humanity as a whole.

The Council further notes that Islam, along with all divine religions, called for respect for human and cultural diversity and promoted the values of mutual understanding, cooperation, and compassion among people and that safeguarding cultural diversity and preserving national and civilisational identities is a shared responsibility that requires the concerted efforts of religious, educational, cultural, and media institutions to counter attempts to spread hatred, racism, and exclusion, and to promote an inclusive human discourse grounded in mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.