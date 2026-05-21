On behalf of UAE President, Noura Al Kaabi attends Montenegro’s 20th independence anniversary celebrations

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, attended the official celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the restoration of Montenegro’s independence, which were held in the capital, Podgorica.

Al Kaabi met with Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their warm congratulations and best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Montenegro.

For his part, Prime Minister Spajić extended his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s participation in this national milestone, reaffirming Montenegro’s commitment to advancing the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building on the positive momentum achieved in UAE–Montenegro relations in recent years, noting the importance of high-level engagement in fostering promising new opportunities that serve the mutual interests of both nations and peoples.

Diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Montenegro were established in 2008 and have witnessed sustained growth across the political, economic, investment, and cultural fields.