Abdullah bin Zayed meets German Vice Chancellor & Finance Minister

BERLIN, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Lars Klingbeil, Vice-Chancellor of Germany and Federal Minister of Finance, during his working visit to Berlin.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and Germany, and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, finance and investment, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Germany in support of both countries’ efforts to achieve sustainable development and economic prosperity.

The meeting also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two sides reviewed the repercussions of the unprovoked terrorist attacks launched by Iran targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones, as well as their serious impact on the security of international maritime navigation, energy supplies and the global economy.

Discussions also touched on the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory, including one that targeted the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant last Sunday, striking an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter.

Klingbeil expressed Germany’s solidarity with the UAE and his country’s condemnation of these unprovoked terrorist attacks.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed thanked the Vice-Chancellor of Germany for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Ahmed Wahib Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.