FNC official meets Head of Abraham Accords Network in European Parliament

STRASBOURG, France, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), has met Lukas Mandl, Member of the European Parliament and Head of the Abraham Accords Network in the European Parliament, at the European Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg.

The meeting focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exchanging views on issues of mutual interest, particularly efforts to promote peace, stability, tolerance and dialogue among peoples and cultures.

Al Nuaimi said the UAE pursues a consistent approach based on promoting moderation, openness and dialogue among religions and cultures, stressing that peace and coexistence are essential foundations for development, stability and prosperity.

He said the Abraham Accords had helped strengthen dialogue and build bridges of trust and cooperation among peoples, while opening new opportunities for economic development and cultural cooperation that support regional stability and prosperity.

Al Nuaimi also stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to counter extremism, hate speech and groups exploiting religion for political and ideological purposes, adding that investment in education and culture remains a key pillar in building more stable and open societies.

He underlined the importance of strengthening international partnerships and parliamentary cooperation to support initiatives that promote human coexistence and contribute to regional and global security and stability.

Mandl praised the UAE’s leading role in supporting peace and stability and promoting tolerance, dialogue and cooperation among peoples, stressing the importance of continuing joint efforts to support initiatives that advance coexistence and stability regionally and globally.