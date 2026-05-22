Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (19) of 2026 appointing Ahmad Mohammed Salem AlRoom AlMeheiri, as Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The Resolution is effective from 17th February 2026 and will be published in the official gazette.