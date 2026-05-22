UAE athletes turn challenges into success stories on global stage

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati athletes across various disciplines are setting an inspiring example of determination, demonstrating that sporting excellence depends entirely on willpower and sustained effort rather than circumstance.

These achievements stem from a lifelong dedication, often starting with a childhood dream supported by family and sporting institutions.

Legendary Paralympic shooter Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani exemplifies this journey. He secured the UAE’s first gold medal of the Paralympic Games by winning the R7- Mixed 50m Air Rifle Positions SH1 at Tokyo 2020 Games, and the fifth in the nation’s Paralympic history.

Al Aryani never allowed his physical impairment to restrict his ambition, overcoming personal hurdles from an early age before beginning his athletic career at the Al Ain Club in 1998, which ultimately paved his way to global shooting stardom.

In badminton, rising talent Ryan Malhan has showcased the value of early preparation and discipline. Training up to seven hours a day, Malhan reached the top of the world rankings after winning the BWF-sanctioned Hungarian International Youth Championship in 2025.

He is currently focused on securing a podium finish at the Summer Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026, aiming to use that success as a springboard toward the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

Academics and sports also seamlessly merge in the career of Salama Al Khatri, a UK chemistry graduate and Asian cycling champion. Originally a badminton player scouted during her school years, Al Khatri transitioned to cycling in 2023 despite a mobility impairment.

She became the first female Emirati Para-cyclist to compete in the World Championships, and claimed gold in the time trial at the 2023 Asian Cycling Championships in Thailand. She also claimed the podium in the women’s C5 1km time trial at the Asian Para Track Championships in the Philippines.

Al Khatri also serves as Vice Chair of the Asian Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Committee.