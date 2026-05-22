EMSTEEL launches ES600 high-performance rebar

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL Group on Friday launched its ES600 high-strength steel rebar, the highest-strength steel grade currently produced in the UAE.

Developed for modern infrastructure and high-rise construction, ES600 combines advanced structural performance with material efficiency, supporting the UAE’s infrastructure ambitions, industrial resilience, and long-term economic development.

The official launch took place during EMSTEEL’s “Building the UAE’s Future Together” event held in Dubai, which brought together stakeholders from across the UAE’s construction, engineering, and industrial sectors to discuss the role of advanced manufacturing and engineering capability in supporting the country’s next phase of urban and infrastructure development.

The launch further reinforced EMSTEEL’s position as a strategic national enabler, with ES600 reflecting the group’s broader focus on industrial capability, advanced manufacturing, and alignment with the UAE’s industrial vision and Operation 300bn strategy.

Certified to UAE and international standards, ES600 has been developed as a locally manufactured, high-performance steel solution that supports the construction sector’s increasing focus on engineering efficiency, material optimisation, and long-term structural resilience.

The product enables steel consumption reductions of between 18 percent and 24 percent, depending on project scale and design requirements, while also lowering logistics demand, transport requirements, and on-site rebar congestion to support more efficient project delivery.

Through material efficiency and reduced logistics requirements, EMSTEEL estimates that every 10,000 tonnes of ES600 used can eliminate approximately 12,107 tonnes of CO2 emissions. In tower construction, the product has also demonstrated the ability to reduce emissions by approximately one tonne of CO2 per floor.

The product is already being deployed across a wide range of residential, mixed-use, infrastructure, and landmark developments in the UAE, demonstrating strong market confidence in its engineering performance and suitability for complex construction environments.

The total volume supplied and secured across ongoing and confirmed projects now exceeds 200,000 tonnes, spanning major high-rise towers, master-planned communities, and transformative urban developments, with several individual projects accounting for tens of thousands of tonnes.

“ES600 reflects the direction in which the UAE’s industrial sector continues to evolve toward higher-value manufacturing, advanced engineering capability, and nationally produced solutions that support increasingly complex infrastructure and development requirements," said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL.

He said that through continued investment in advanced manufacturing and product development, EMSTEEL is strengthening local industrial capability while delivering more efficient and resilient construction solutions.

"More broadly, this reinforces our role not only as a steel manufacturer, but as a long-term national partner contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification, industrial competitiveness, and development ambitions," Al Remeithi added.

With the completion of EMSTEEL’s AED625 million Asset Enhancement Programme, the group will expand its ES600 production capacity and introduce advanced shear systems capable of producing high-strength rebars designed to support more efficient and sustainable construction practices. This further reinforces EMSTEEL’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the evolving needs of the construction sector.