China advances digital trade for greener, low-carbon Asia-Pacific

SUZHOU, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- China is pushing forward digital trade to accelerate the Asia-Pacific's shift toward greener, low-carbon growth and to support sustainable development, said Wang Wentao, Chinese Minister of Commerce, ahead of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting.

The meeting, taking place in Suzhou in eastern Jiangsu province from Friday to Saturday, will focus on advancing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, safeguarding the multilateral trading system, strengthening digital cooperation and promoting the green economy, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

China previously hosted APEC trade ministers’ meetings in 2001 and 2014, making this year the third time it has served as host economy.

In advancing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, participants will further promote the coordinated development of regional rules and standards and enhance the level of regional economic integration.

In safeguarding the multilateral trading system, they will work with all parties to deliver strong support for the World Trade Organisation, and contribute an Asia-Pacific solution to building a sound and orderly international economic and trade framework.

In recent years, APEC members have carried out extensive practical cooperation in digital areas such as paperless trade, cross-border e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and smart customs.

The Asia-Pacific Model E-port Network initiated by China has become an important platform for regional cooperation on trade digitisation.

Participants are expected to discuss deeper regional economic integration through greater coordination of trade rules and standards across the Asia-Pacific.

During the meeting, participants will also work to deliver more practical outcomes in the areas of digital cooperation and the green economy.

"We hope to build a broad, positive consensus on advancing the digitalisation of trade, and to create a more conducive digital ecosystem for regional trade and investment growth," said Wentao.

He added, "China stands ready to work closely with all parties to align green development strategies, explore international cooperation on green minerals, and strengthen collaboration on green standards -- such as standards related to carbon emissions -- thereby promoting a shift in the region's development model toward green and low-carbon transformation."