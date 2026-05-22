Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre promotes tolerance at 'Kazan Forum 2026'

KAZAN, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participated in the 17th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2026,” held in Kazan, Tatarstan, with the participation of officials, decision-makers, and representatives of cultural, religious, and academic institutions from over 100 countries.

During the forum, the centre took part in a panel discussion titled “UAE–Russia Dialogue: Culture, Tolerance, Coexistence, and Peace,” organised by the UAE Embassy in Moscow.

The centre’s pavilion attracted notable attention, featuring a model of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque alongside a selection of its cultural and intellectual publications. Visitors were also introduced to the centre’s interactive multimedia guide, Al-Daleel, available in 14 languages and using virtual and augmented reality technologies, enabling the audience to explore the mosque and gain insight into its civilisational message and unique architectural features.

The centre also presented publications to the National Library of Tatarstan and the Islamic University Library in Russia as part of efforts to promote Islamic architectural heritage and values of tolerance and cultural dialogue.

During the panel session, Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, delivered a presentation on Islam, tolerance and coexistence in the UAE.

The session was attended by Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture; and Kamil Samigullin, Mufti of Tatarstan, along with a number of officials and experts.

Al Obaidli highlighted the UAE’s role, and that of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in promoting tolerance and openness through cultural programmes and initiatives aimed at encouraging moderation and correcting misconceptions.

He said the UAE had succeeded in building a cohesive and diverse society reflected in the mosque’s inclusive environment, where people from different cultures and faiths come together around shared values.

As part of the forum programme, the centre’s delegation visited several prominent cultural and religious landmarks in Tatarstan, including the Kazan Kremlin, which houses the Kul Sharif Mosque, the Annunciation Cathedral, as well as a number of museums and exhibitions.

The delegation also visited the National Library of Tatarstan, where they explored initiatives aimed at preserving Islamic and cultural heritage and fostering intellectual and cultural engagement in the region.

The delegation further held a series of meetings with officials from Kazan Federal University, the Centre of Civilisation, and the Russian Islamic University.

These meetings explored avenues for collaboration in cultural and knowledge sectors, as well as opportunities to exchange expertise in scientific research and intercultural dialogue.

The centre also participated as a guest of honour in a ceremony marking Kazan’s designation as the Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for 2026, reflecting the city’s role in promoting intercultural dialogue across the Islamic world.

The centre also attended the meeting of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia – Islamic World,” reinforcing its engagement in relevant international platforms and supporting dialogue and comprehensive cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries, particularly in cultural and civilisational domains.