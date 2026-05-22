Dubai Future District Fund commits to Camber Creek

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) has announced a commitment to Camber Creek, a specialist venture capital fund focused on PropTech with nearly $1 billion in assets under management.

The investment reflects DFDF's continued strategy of backing high-conviction, sector-specialist fund managers that consistently generate returns and deliver long-term value to their portfolio companies.

"Camber Creek exemplifies the kind of fund manager we seek to back at DFDF," said Nader Albastaki, Managing Director of DFDF. "Their disciplined, high-conviction approach, running concentrated portfolios and following on with their best companies, is a model that consistently generates value and delivers real distributions back to investors. This aligns directly with our mandate to back sector-focused funds that align with Dubai’s D33 Agenda, while ensuring strong portfolio construction and LP returns for the Dubai ecosystem."

Camber Creek's partner team brings over 60 years of real estate industry experience and over 30 years of venture investing experience. The firm's disciplined process for analysing, beta-testing, and scaling great companies in partnership with its network provides a meaningful advantage in the market.

A distinctive feature of Camber Creek's model is its Beta Labs programme, a proprietary validation mechanism whereby prospective portfolio companies are introduced to strategic LP partners prior to investment, who provide direct commercial feedback.

This process allows Camber Creek to rigorously assess the potential of a product and business before committing capital, ensuring investment decisions are grounded in real market insight rather than assumption alone.

Managing Partner at Camber Creek Jake Fingert said, "Our limited partners are an exceptional group of institutional and strategic investors from around the world. We are honoured to work with them in identifying and supporting category-defining companies. DFDF's commitment furthers our ability to continue backing the most promising companies, while deepening our presence and relationships across the Middle East.

"DFDF’s focus on strengthening Dubai’s future economy through thoughtful investment in innovation aligns well with our work supporting technology companies transforming areas like real estate and construction. Their commitment to expanding opportunity and fostering long-term regional growth makes them a strong partner as we continue to engage more deeply in the Middle East and the UAE."

Over the past decade, Camber Creek has invested early and supported the growth of over 47 proptech companies, with a high rate of companies achieving successful exits.

The firm has had several successful exits for its Limited Partners, including the sale of TaskEasy to WorkWave and Building Engines to JLL. Its active portfolio includes category leaders such as Bilt Rewards, VTS, Flex, Measurabl, and Notarize.

The partnership also provides portfolio companies access to DFDF's network of regional stakeholders and operators, creating meaningful pathways for US-based proptech innovators to enter and scale across the Middle East.

Founded in 2011, Camber Creek is an institutional venture capital firm investing in and scaling companies that are transforming the real estate industry. The firm focuses on businesses developing solutions that enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and introduce new capabilities across the real estate lifecycle, from property management and investment to tenant services and digital transaction platforms.

Operating a concentrated, high-conviction portfolio model of 15 to 20 companies per fund, Camber Creek prioritises depth of engagement over breadth, targeting predominantly Series A and above opportunities where portfolio companies are ready to scale.