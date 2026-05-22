UAE advances proactive model for nature, wildlife conservation, says Amna Al Dahak

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the UAE has adhered to an environmental vision rooted in dedicated national efforts – undertaken by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father – to create a sustainable global impact.

Protecting biodiversity and preserving terrestrial and marine ecosystems are fundamental pillars of the nation’s identity and environmental diplomacy, she added, noting that this resonates with the theme of the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) 2026 – ‘Acting locally for global impact’.

“The UAE’s national programmes have made significant progress in our commitment to achieve the goals of the Convention on Biological Diversity, reaching milestones that extend beyond our geographical borders,” she continued.

Al Dahak added, “These efforts began with our pioneering initiatives to breed and reintroduce the Arabian oryx both in captivity and in the wild. They continued with the designation of the UAE’s waters as a safe haven for the world’s second largest population of dugong, and then with the launch of pioneering international initiatives to protect falcons and other birds of prey and regulate their trade in a manner that ensures the sustainability of this natural heritage and safeguards it against illegal trafficking.”

This local impact extends strongly to the marine environment, which is a vital part of the UAE’s national development and long-term environmental sustainability efforts, she explained. The Emirates is leading major proactive projects to restore and rehabilitate coral reefs, with the aim of enhancing marine biodiversity and protecting fish stocks.

As part of this comprehensive vision, she added, the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), established by the UAE in partnership with Indonesia, provides a strong example of how local initiatives can evolve into international platforms for leadership. To date, the MAC has successfully brought together 47 nations committed to promoting nature-based solutions and to strengthening efforts to protect and expand mangrove forests.

"These efforts have contributed effectively to climate change mitigation and the preservation of vital ecosystems worldwide. We are also committed to planting 100 million mangroves across the UAE by 2030," she said.

“The UAE is committed to safeguarding biodiversity and protecting species, particularly those threatened with extinction, under the terms of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES),” Al Dahak said. “This commitment is reflected in the UAE’s zero-tolerance policy towards illegal trade in endangered species. The country has enacted a strict federal law that imposes penalties of up to 15 years of imprisonment and fines of up to AED2 million, reaffirming that those involved in the illegal trade of wildlife and endangered species are not welcome in the UAE.”

Al Dahak concluded her statement by affirming, “On the International Day for Biological Diversity, the UAE renews its commitment to remaining an active partner and a leading innovative force in global environmental action.

"We will continue to strengthen our national legislative, regulatory, and technological frameworks, while expanding our international partnerships, guided by the firm belief that protecting nature and safeguarding species today are essential to building a sustainable planet and a prosperous economy for future generations.”