Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque at the Abrahamic Family House organised a ceremony honouring the winners of the third edition of the Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition.

The ceremony celebrated the competition and its role in supporting memorisers of the Holy Quran and encouraging them to excel.

Held in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (AWQAF), the ceremony was attended by Dr. Hamad Mohammed Alsudain, Acting Executive Director of Abrahamic Family House, and Mubarak Al Hosani, Director of the Office of the Emirates International Holy Quran Award.

Dr. Mahmoud Nagah, Imam for Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, said, “This ceremony honours the remarkable efforts of the contestants in memorising and reciting the Holy Quran. It also recognises the outstanding standard they demonstrated, reflecting their profound connection to Quranic values.”

Nagah explained that organising this competition, in cooperation with the AWQAF, embodies purposeful institutional collaboration that supports memorisers of the Holy Quran. It also encourages children and youth to follow the teachings of the Holy Quran by drawing inspiration from its meanings in their daily lives, while strengthening moral and human values.

Furthermore, Nagah emphasised that the competition marks a significant milestone in fostering a spirit of positive competition among participants from across the UAE and from diverse age groups and nationalities. It also reflects the depth of the social diversity embraced by the UAE, and reinforces its status as a global model of coexistence.

Nagah said that such Quranic initiatives remain a cornerstone of the mosque’s programmes, nurturing younger generations’ connection to the Holy Quran and advancing its vision of building a cohesive society rooted in shared human values.

AWQAF congratulated the winners and called on them to follow the values of the Quran and serve as positive role models for society and future generations. They also commended the competition’s progress and development.

Additionally, AWQAF affirmed that organising local and international Quranic competitions in the UAE reflects the commitment of the UAE and its wise leadership to serving the Quran, supporting its institutions, and honouring those who memorise it. This stems from their belief in the Quran’s vital role in refining character and reinforcing moral, humane, and tolerant values across all segments of society.

The Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition was held over two weeks at the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque in the Abrahamic Family House, from 16th to 26th February, under the supervision of the AWQAF.

The competition witnessed distinguished participation from contestants representing different emirates, encompassing diverse age groups and nationalities, both male and female. A total of 150 participants competed across five categories: full memorisation of the Holy Quran, memorisation of 20 Juz’, memorisation of 10 Juz’, memorisation of 5 Juz’, and memorisation of Juz’ Amma.

The organisers honoured the winners who achieved the top five positions across the various competition categories, with a total of 50 winners recognised, in appreciation of their excellence in memorising the Holy Quran. All participating contestants were also honoured.

The Abrahamic Family House continues to fulfil its humanitarian and cultural mission as a pioneering model for dialogue among religions and cultures, promoting the values of peace, tolerance, and coexistence.

Through its initiatives and programmes, the Abrahamic Family House supports building bridges of understanding among community members and contributes to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a model for coexistence and mutual respect.