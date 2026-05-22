FAB report highlights AED381 billion mobilised in sustainable, transition finance

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has published its Sustainable Finance Impact Report 2025, highlighting the bank’s progress in mobilising capital to support sustainable development, transition finance and measurable real-economy impact across the UAE and international markets.

Between 2022 and 2025, FAB facilitated AED381 billion in sustainable and transition finance, reaching 76 percent of its AED500 billion 2030 target through 280 transactions across 41 countries.

The bank estimated that its financing of green and transition projects, across renewable and clean energy (nuclear power), waste-to-energy facilities, green buildings, railway development, and electric vehicle manufacturing, reinforced economic activity and employment across the bank’s key markets.

In the UAE, FAB’s sustainable finance activities have supported over 120,500 jobs across financed projects since 2022 to date.

The report highlighted FAB’s role in advancing the global energy transition, sustainable capital markets, clean mobility, water security and social finance, while supporting national priorities, including the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 3.0 and "We the UAE 2031" vision.

FAB’s commitment to the UAE economy remains steadfast. Since 2022, FAB has allocated AED152.2 billion to initiatives supporting sustainable development, contributing to economic diversification in line with UAE Vision 2031, and advancing sectoral decarbonisation in support of the UAE’s Nationally Determined Contributions.

The report also highlighted that FAB has financed over 30,000 electric vehicles, which is equivalent to over 57 percent of all EVs on UAE roads in 2025, supporting accelerated decarbonisation of urban transport across UAE cities, reducing tailpipe emissions, improving air quality, and supporting the large-scale transition to clean mobility.