'Dubai Chamber', Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority host webinar on 'Parent-friendly Label' programme

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has organised a webinar in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to raise awareness among the private sector about the Parent-friendly Label programme.

The virtual session attracted 121 representatives from 80 companies and highlighted the programme’s participation pathways and key benefits for companies.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director-General of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said, “Private sector organisations are among the key enablers of the national economy and play an important role in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a preferred destination for investment.

"Yet successful investment is not measured by organisations’ financial performance alone but also by their ability to empower their teams and give them the opportunity to build lives that balance work and family responsibilities.”

She said that the programme is a key enabler of the values of the Year of Family, as it directs the attention of semi-government, private-sector, and third-sector organisations towards empowering working parents to thrive in their family responsibilities as a foundation for their professional success.

This is reflected positively on organisations, which see higher productivity among working parent employees, stronger loyalty from their teams, and a stronger employer reputation in the labour market.

She also praised the support of Dubai Chambers in raising awareness among private sector organisations about the programme’s objectives and encouraging them to participate and realise the benefits of developing parent-friendly workplaces for children, working parents, and society.

The programme’s positive performance indicators over its past three cycles confirm the pivotal social role that private-sector organisations can play through supporting working parents.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said family-friendly workplaces help businesses attract and retain talent while supporting long-term sustainable performance.

“We are committed to raising awareness among the business community about the importance of adopting institutional best practices that create a positive impact for employees, organisations and society,” Lootah said.

The webinar reviewed the programme’s progress since its launch in 2021, highlighting growing participation from organisations adopting policies such as extended parental leave, flexible work arrangements, childcare support, nursing facilities and employee wellbeing initiatives.

These measures have improved employee satisfaction, strengthened loyalty and increased productivity.

The session also outlined the fourth cycle of the Parent-friendly Label programme, which is open for applications until 31st July 2026.

The latest cycle expands eligibility to a broader range of sectors and introduces updated criteria aimed at improving inclusivity and responsiveness to parents’ needs.

It also encourages multinational companies operating in the UAE to extend parent-friendly policies across their international offices, with greater emphasis on flexible work arrangements, childcare benefits and family support initiatives.