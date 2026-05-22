Al Jalila Foundation receives AED10 million donation from Dubai Islamic Bank

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation has announced an AED10 million Zakat donation from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), reinforcing the Foundation’s efforts to ensure timely access to care while also accelerating learning and discovery programmes.

It was announced during a visit by Nawaf Al Rayssi, Head of Community Support Services at DIB, to Dubai Hospital, where he was received by Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, Dr. Omar Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital. The visit included the unveiling of a plaque bearing Dubai Islamic Bank’s logo on The Giving Wall at Dubai Hospital.

Nawaf Al Rayssi said, "DIB continues to play a vital role in supporting humanitarian and development-focused initiatives that enhance quality of life for various societal segments. In line with this commitment and social responsibility, DIB directs its Zakat Funds to eligible beneficiaries through initiatives that create meaningful and lasting outcomes. Our ongoing partnership with Al Jalila Foundation reflects that commitment, helping expand access to care, strengthen wellbeing, and support medical progress for those who need it most across the UAE."

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni said, "Philanthropy is a fundamental pillar in supporting the healthcare sector and ensuring its sustainability. It also reflects the deeply rooted values of solidarity that define the UAE community and help facilitate access to care. We extend our sincere appreciation to Dubai Islamic Bank for its generous donation, which supports the Foundation’s mission, and advances quality of life.”