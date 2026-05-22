UAE welcomes IMO Maritime Safety Committee decision promoting safe navigation in Gulf Region in response to Iran’s threats

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomes the decision of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Maritime Safety Committee (MSC), to adopt a resolution during its 111th session, that was proposed by the UAE and co-sponsored by many member States.

Through the resolution, Member States have expressed grave concern of Iran’s use of drones, missiles and sea mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz, and the serious threat posed to safe navigation and seafarers. To date, Iran’s egregious attacks have resulted in the death of at least eleven seafarers and more than 20,000 seafarers stranded.

The resolution also stresses the critical importance of maintaining the freedom of navigation of commercial ships in the Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman, and the right of transit passage in one of the worlds' most critical international waterways. To that end, it encourages States to take coordinated steps to contribute to the safe navigation of commercial and merchant vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Having expressed appreciation to the IMO Secretary-General for his commitment for the safety of seafarers, the resolution requests States to support the efforts of the IMO Secretary-General to facilitate the safe evacuation of merchant ships trapped within the Gulf to a safe place, using the IMO-recognised maritime route. States are also urged to ensure continuous provision for water, food, fuel and other essential supplies to ships currently unable to leave the region.

During the MSC session, the UAE issued a statement co-signed by Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, categorically rejecting Iran’s alternative route for transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE and co-signing States also rejected Iran’s establishment of a so-called “Persian Gulf Strait Authority” that has been falsely characterised as a sovereign governance entity to manage vessel traffic through the Strait. This entity’s latest announcement on the purported scope of its supposed jurisdiction outrageously claims to include the territorial waters of neighbouring States, including the UAE, in clear violation of the sovereignty of those States.

Member States’ rejection of Iran’s route and Strait Authority is because they amount to a gross violation of international law and undermine the IMO, which has been effective in facilitating safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. It is within this context that the IMO resolution encourages coordination among flag States, shipowners and operators, so that the IMO-recognised maritime route continues to be used.

Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has hailed the adopted resolution, noting that “with the adoption of this resolution, the international community has once again spoken clearly against Iran’s unlawful actions and its severe impacts on navigational safety and the safety of seafarers”. The Minister emphasised that “ensuring the safety and wellbeing of more than 20,000 seafarers stranded as a result of Iran’s unlawful actions is a core priority of the UAE. IMO Member States and relevant international organisations must continue all efforts to that end.”